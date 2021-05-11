Her loss, his gain: Man proposes to girlfriend with winning mahjong hand

Saying that Singaporeans love mahjong is an understatement.

The popular Chinese game is such a hit that some people have passionately expressed their obsession by splurging on limited edition mahjong tiles and opting for mahjong-themed renovations.

Adding on to the slew of such PDA is this young man Alfred who took a gamble and planned a mahjong-themed proposal for his girlfriend Jeraldine.

On May 2, she took to Facebook to document the proposal, calling it the "biggest Man Tai that [she] shot".

In the post, she described how her friends tricked her into thinking they were filming a scene for one of their projects that mimicked a scene from the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

She was then baited to throw out the tiles to form the phrase "Will you marry me", where Alfred got down on one knee to propose to her.

Even the bouquet he got for her was carefully thought out; Alfred said the eight roses represented eight mahjong flower tiles so she can "hua hu" (win with flower tiles).

Since then, the post has been shared 2,700 times and the comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages as well as praises for the creatively executed proposal.

May their marriage be as thrilling as a game of mahjong!

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

