Daily roundup: Couple with $120k renovation budget transforms old resale flat into cosy wabi sabi home - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couple with $120k renovation budget transforms old resale flat into cosy wabi sabi home

The unit ticked all but one of the checkboxes in the couple’s list of criteria...» READ MORE

2. 'Too soft'? Girl's Generation star Taeyeon's name in Chinese characters has even fans surprised

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

Taeyeon's parents had named her with the intention that she would be softhearted and broadminded....» READ MORE

3. $29 mutton biryani from Gardens by the Bay food hall has Singaporeans discussing whether it's worth the price

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

"Make a guess, biryani with three pieces of lamb... how much?"...» READ MORE

4. 8 bowls of tau suan in 5 days: Wu Chun flies to Singapore after 3 years and indulges in local food

PHOTO: Weibo

The four contracted Covid-19 in December and flew to Singapore soon after they recovered...» READ MORE