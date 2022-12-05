Daily roundup: Crocodile snatches Malaysian toddler from boat, drags him underwater before his dad's eyes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Crocodile snatches Malaysian toddler from boat, drags him underwater before his dad's eyes

In a heart-wrenching incident, a toddler in Malaysia went missing after a crocodile dragged him underwater right before his father's eyes... » READ MORE

2. 'Hong Kong stars are really low-key': Andy Lau spotted at daughter's school performance

PHOTO: Internet, Screengrab/Douyin/Andy Lau

For parents, getting to watch their children perform at a school play or recital is a priceless experience, and superstar Andy Lau feels that way, too...» READ MORE

3. Elderly cyclist falls face down on tarmac at Punggol PCN after wild boar charges at him

A cyclist in his 70s fell face down and suffered multiple cheekbone fractures after a wild boar charged at him and knocked him off his bicycle in Punggol, said his son. PHOTO: Stomp

A cyclist in his 70s fell face down and suffered multiple cheekbone fractures after a wild boar charged at him...» READ MORE

4. China-born chef takes over popular braised duck stall in Chinatown, gets seal of approval from customers

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News, Facebook/Simon Ng

Chinatown Complex Food Centre mainstay Run Ji Cooked Food may have accumulated loyal regulars over the past three decades... » READ MORE

