Daily roundup: Crocodile snatches Malaysian toddler from boat, drags him underwater before his dad's eyes — and other top stories today

1. Crocodile snatches Malaysian toddler from boat, drags him underwater before his dad's eyes
In a heart-wrenching incident, a toddler in Malaysia went missing after a crocodile dragged him underwater right before his father's eyes... » READ MORE
2. 'Hong Kong stars are really low-key': Andy Lau spotted at daughter's school performance
For parents, getting to watch their children perform at a school play or recital is a priceless experience, and superstar Andy Lau feels that way, too...» READ MORE
3. Elderly cyclist falls face down on tarmac at Punggol PCN after wild boar charges at him
A cyclist in his 70s fell face down and suffered multiple cheekbone fractures after a wild boar charged at him...» READ MORE
4. China-born chef takes over popular braised duck stall in Chinatown, gets seal of approval from customers
Chinatown Complex Food Centre mainstay Run Ji Cooked Food may have accumulated loyal regulars over the past three decades... » READ MORE
