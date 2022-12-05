'Hong Kong stars are really low-key': Andy Lau spotted at daughter's school performance

For parents, getting to watch their children perform at a school play or recital is a priceless experience, and superstar Andy Lau feels that way, too.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see the Hong Kong singer-actor at a school performance on Friday (Dec 2). The proud dad was there to support his daughter, 10-year-old Hanna.

PHOTO: Internet

Dressed in all-black with a white mask, the photos show Andy, 61, trying to find his seat and watching his daughter’s performance much like any other parent, without any fanfare.

Netizens on Weibo were impressed by how under-the-radar Andy appeared.

“Hong Kong stars are really low-key, not like mainland entertainers,” one comment read.

Another fan commented that parents able to send their kids to the same school as Andy’s daughter are presumably wealthy and “not ordinary people” either, adding: “Even if they recognised him, they wouldn’t crowd around him asking him to sign autographs.”

In spite of his mask, netizens also pointed out how good Andy looked.

“I can’t believe he’s 61,” read a comment.

PHOTO: Internet

Andy and his wife, Malaysian former model Carol Chu, got married in 2008 though their relationship was the subject of much speculation since as early as 1991. He revealed that he had initially kept their relationship secret to protect Carol, 56.

They had their daughter Hanna in 2012.

Though the parents are intensely private about their daughter, this isn’t the first time the Heavenly King has been publicly seen at his daughter’s school events. Back in 2018, Andy and Carol attended their daughter’s kindergarten graduation together.

Low-key star Andy was also spotted flying in economy class in 2019, and more recently on Nov 23, he posted a Douyin video of himself casually taking a train to Xiamen, China.

ALSO READ: 'Even superstars have to do housework': Andy Lau mops the floor, goes viral

drimac@asiaone.com