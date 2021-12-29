Daily roundup: Death sentence for Chinese man who threw children out of window and girlfriend who incited him — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Death sentence for Chinese man who threw children out of window and girlfriend who incited him

A couple from western China's Chongqing municipality were both sentenced to death on Tuesday (Dec 28) for conspiring to kill the man's two young children... » READ MORE

2. Furious Wang Lei on reports over his Paris behaviour: When I raised donation funds for Malaysians, did I 'sia suay' Singapore?

In an expletive-filled rant on TikTok (left), Wang Lei hit back at reports on his antics in Paris (right). PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTiok/kokhowe84, Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall

True to his profanity-spewing "fish-selling brother" persona, Wang Lei was captured on video teaching two men in Paris a few Hokkien phrases — one of them vulgar... » READ MORE

3. Singaporeans amused by how shopping malls are 'yeeting' Christmas trees for CNY decor

PHOTO: TikTok/lielnicole, TikTok/funnypunjabiguy

They say there are 12 days of Christmas, but that doesn't seem to be the case for shopping centres in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Only 24 and he's gone from street gangster to school dropout to CEO

PHOTO: Caleb Sim

Some people have the luxury of doing a one-eighty on their lives, but for Caleb Sim, he had no other choice... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com