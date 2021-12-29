Daily roundup: Death sentence for Chinese man who threw children out of window and girlfriend who incited him — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Death sentence for Chinese man who threw children out of window and girlfriend who incited him
A couple from western China's Chongqing municipality were both sentenced to death on Tuesday (Dec 28) for conspiring to kill the man's two young children... » READ MORE
2. Furious Wang Lei on reports over his Paris behaviour: When I raised donation funds for Malaysians, did I 'sia suay' Singapore?
True to his profanity-spewing "fish-selling brother" persona, Wang Lei was captured on video teaching two men in Paris a few Hokkien phrases — one of them vulgar... » READ MORE
3. Singaporeans amused by how shopping malls are 'yeeting' Christmas trees for CNY decor
They say there are 12 days of Christmas, but that doesn't seem to be the case for shopping centres in Singapore... » READ MORE
4. Only 24 and he's gone from street gangster to school dropout to CEO
Some people have the luxury of doing a one-eighty on their lives, but for Caleb Sim, he had no other choice... » READ MORE
