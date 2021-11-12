Daily roundup: Don't judge me by my face, says student who struggled with acne — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Don't judge me by my face, says student who struggled with acne

Having suffered with acne for as long as I can remember, I'm still haunted by the dark memories of being the subject of.... » READ MORE

2. Maid kisses and hugs man in front of wheelchair-bound employer at Jurong West

PHOTO: Instagram/sgfollowsall

In the picture, the domestic helper was seen sitting on the man's lap, hugging and kissing him, as her elderly charge was forced to look from her wheelchair... » READ MORE

3. The 10 best hawker stalls to try at Old Airport Road Food Centre

PHOTO: Instagram/chocolatetbasil, Instagram/makoeats

With the sheer plethora of highly rated dishes here — including multiple competing vendors selling prawn noodles, char kway teow... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian property agent under fire for saying delivery riders, private hire drivers 'have no future' in video

PHOTO: Screengrab/Stomp

Viewers tuning in to Malaysian property agent Paul Lim's livestream video on Nov 7 were expecting the usual spiel but got incensed... » READ MORE

