Daily roundup: Drama series More Than Blue's star suffers cornea abrasion because she cried too much - and other top stories today

1. Star of romantic drama series More Than Blue suffers cornea abrasion because she cried too much

When you have to cry for hours at a time for days, something's going to happen.For Taiwanese actress Gingle Wang — who's the star of the upcoming TV drama series More Than Blue, it was cornea abrasions... » READ MORE

2. This property agent bought a condo and Porsche at 22, made first million by 24

PHOTO: YouTube/JervisNg

Ng is listed as the founder of JNA Real Estate, an independent team under Propnex Realty, Singapore's largest real estate agency. He currently leads a team of more than 30 agents, mostly young millennials... » READ MORE

3. Alien Huang and Godfrey Gao gone too soon: Doctor shares 6 warning signs of 'sudden death' in young adults

PHOTO: Instagram/aes_alien, Weibo/Godfrey Gao

Taiwanese host Alien Huang's sudden death at 36 shocked many not just because of his age, but it also brought back memories of another young actor Godfrey Gao, who died in his prime last year at the age of 35... » READ MORE

4. Serial crab thief caught after trying to pinch 11 crabs from claw machine

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

The men were arrested on Monday (Sept 21) evening after a bungled attempt to steal 11 Sri Lankan crabs worth about $1,000 from House of Seafood, police confirmed... » READ MORE

