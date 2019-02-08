Daily roundup: Edison Chen disses Shawn Yue, calls Miriam Yeung, Eason Chan 'snakes' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Edison Chen disses Shawn Yue, calls Miriam Yeung, Eason Chan 'snakes'

Hong Kong celebrity Edison Chen might have toned down after fatherhood, but it seems like the 38-year-old still has it in him... » READ MORE

2. Opposition party leaders gather at Tan Cheng Bock's home during CNY

Photo: Facebook/Paul Tambyah

The appearance of opposition party leaders - Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan and chairman Paul Tambyah, People's Voice founder Lim Tean and People's Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng - at Dr Tan Cheng Bock's house as renewed discussion on whether a coalition could be on the cards... » READ MORE

3. Man in India suing parents for giving birth to him without consent

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Based in Mumbai, Samuel, 27, is also reported to be a member of the anti-natalist movement which advocates against procreation and argues that it is morally wrong... » READ MORE

4. What celebs got up to during #CNY2019

Photo: Instagram/Kellypanjiali

This week, local stars are hogging the limelight with their Insta-snaps as they ushered in the Year of the Pig. How did they celebrate Chinese New Year? Here's a look!... » READ MORE