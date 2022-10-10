Daily roundup: Eric Chou engaged to former news anchor 6 years his senior — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Eric Chou engaged to former news anchor 6 years his senior

He may be dubbed “king of the lovelorn people” by the media but Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou is set to get his happy ending... » READ MORE

2. Small price to pay? Singapore woman selling $15 handbook for maids, says it took her years to compile

PHOTOS: Instagram/Genevievewijaya, Genevievewijaya.com

When Genevieve Wijaya first hired a foreign domestic worker back in 2018, she had put together her own "handbook" even before she arrived... » READ MORE

3. Fair wear and tear? Woman breaks 20-year-old toilet bowl, landlord allegedly wants $1,000 compensation

PHOTO: Irene Goh

The tenant is only willing to fork out half that amount since the 20-year-old porcelain throne "has depreciated" in value over time... » READ MORE

4. 'I'd skip a few buses until my crush came': Andie Chen and Rebecca Lim recall childhood memories of taking public transport

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Andie Chen and Rebecca Lim shared some precious memories of taking public transport in their youth... » READ MORE