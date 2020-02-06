Daily roundup: Expose account SG Media Glassdoor IG goes dark but Influencer Glassdoor remains up despite flak - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Expose account SG Media Glassdoor IG goes dark but Influencer Glassdoor remains up despite flak

Over the course of the past week, two Instagram accounts became a juicy source of entertainment, especially for those working in the local media industry... » READ MORE

2. What's Cookin': Have 'Ya Kun' kaya toast at home

AsiaOne/Jude Lim

For some people, you can't get a more Singaporean breakfast than having kaya toast - aromatic coconut jam and a slab of butter enveloped between two perfectly toasted slices of bread... » READ MORE

3. 'Keeping the kampung spirit alive': Sheng Siong staff tries to quietly slip $200 for family's wake

Facebook / Caleb Low

A death in the family is always tragic and things could get even more distressing if grieving family members get named and shamed on social media... » READ MORE

4. Hit hard by CB, Korean NTU student revitalises father's hawker business

Facebook/Chela Suh

With dining outside not allowed during the circuit breaker (and in Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening), many F&B owners found themselves struggling to stay afloat, including a humble Korean food stall located in Marsiling... » READ MORE