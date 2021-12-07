Daily roundup: Fandi brothers hope to make history on home soil in Suzuki Cup - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Suzuki Cup: Fandi brothers hope to make history on home soil

From the way they finish off each other's sentences to how they banter and make fun of Irfan's messiness, Ikhsan's vanity and Ilhan's apparent lack of pace, it is clear that the Fandi brothers are a close-knit group... » READ MORE

2. Polish woman stuns internet with her Singlish and love for bak kut teh

PHOTO: TikTok/Mamiczka

When you see a Polish woman trying to order from a local ice cream uncle, it's probably reasonable to expect one or two lost in translation moments... » READ MORE

3. Milk your curves while it lasts: Cynthia Koh hits back at criticisms of her sexy outfit

PHOTO: Instagram/the_celebrityagency

Home-grown actress Cynthia Koh has hit back against netizens who found fault with her sexy outfit at the Asian Academy Creative Awards... » READ MORE

4. Scared to death? Malaysian teen dies after visiting haunted house

PHOTO: Facebook/Mr Wan Cai Official

A 16-year-old boy died after suffering a heart attack inside a haunted house at a well-known tourist attraction in Bentong, Malaysia last Wednesday (Dec 1)... » READ MORE

