Daily roundup: Fees for passport, identity card collection at SingPost outlets to be waived for all Singaporeans starting Oct 1 — and other top stories today

1. Free for all Singaporeans: Fees for passport, identity card collection at SingPost outlets to be waived starting Oct 1

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Sept 22) that it will bear the cost to provide the convenience... » READ MORE

2. No joke: Indian woman books entire business class cabin to fly with her dog

PHOTO: Twitter/ANI

Having the means to fly business class is possibly a sign of bougie living. Some, however, can go one step further... » READ MORE

3. This is why 46-year-old Michelle Chia seems to be ageing in reverse

PHOTO: Instagram/michellechiaofficial

Local media personality Michelle Chia who captured our hearts with her hosting prowess and acting chops has created quite an empire for herself... » READ MORE

4. Courting death? Man spotted riding recumbent bike along River Valley Road

PHOTO: Facebook/ROADS.sg

This month, netizens found themselves debating roads rules and regulations once again as a cyclist was spotted with an unusual ride... » READ MORE

