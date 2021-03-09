Daily roundup: Fitness star Kimiko penniless after scammed by representative for 10 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fitness star Kimiko scammed by representative for 10 years: 'I am penniless'

The agent allegedly set up two companies and falsified several contracts resulting in Kimiko’s loss of income from performing and publishing books... » READ MORE

2. 'There was a 20-page HardwareZone thread discussing my body': Influencer Mathilda opens up about rising above the hate

PHOTO: Instagram/mathildaaaa

As someone who is open about their fitness journey on social media, the bulk of the hate Mathilda gets is with regards to her weight and looks, she shares... » READ MORE

3. Ministers Masagos and Maliki disagree with WP MP Faisal on allowing tudung in uniformed jobs

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Mr Masagos explained that the Government's secular stand on this issue has been consistent, and that the uniform policy in the public service cannot be tilted towards any particular religious belief... » READ MORE

4. Give them a second chance: F&B establishments owned by ex-convicts who turned their lives around

PHOTOS: Instagram/reimondoseafoodcongee, Instagram/journey_by_chef_enoch

If you want to support and give them a second chance, you can consider patronising these eateries that have been opened by ex-offenders the next time you dine out... » READ MORE