Daily roundup: Form your own social bubble to keep your family safe from Covid-19, says NCID director - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Form your own social bubble to keep your family safe from Covid-19: NCID director

The nation's Covid-19 situation could be more dangerous than it was just before the circuit breaker last year, and people must go above and beyond... » READ MORE

2. 'I know what I'm meant to do in this life': 28-year-old finds her calling through debilitating skin condition

PHOTO: Instagram/tsw_trooper

She is fulfilling what she calls her "life's mission" of helping people heal from eczema — a condition she has been plagued with for as long as she could remember... » READ MORE

3. Chinese star Zheng Shuang loses custody of 2 children born through surrogacy in the United States

PHOTOS: Weibo

"My hands are shaking with excitement, as this may be the only good news for me after more than one year of suffering," her ex-boyfriend wrote... » READ MORE

4. 'I didn't do anything': Man arrested after refusing to wear mask in Tampines

Facebook/Complaint Singapore

A 60-year-old man was arrested on May 15 in Tampines for refusing to wear a mask even after being asked to do so... » READ MORE