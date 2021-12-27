Daily roundup: Former MP for Tampines constituency Phua Bah Lee dies at 89 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former MP for Tampines constituency Phua Bah Lee dies at 89

Former People's Action Party MP Phua Bah Lee, a key figure in helping to build a raft of institutions in post-independence Singapore, died on Sunday (Dec 26)... » READ MORE

2. New protocol for Omicron cases: Recover at home or community care facilities instead of dedicated facilities from Dec 27

PHOTO: The Straits Times/Ariffin Jamar

Those who are unwell will be processed based on both their clinical presentation — symptoms and physical signs — and underlying risk factors... » READ MORE

3. Showbiz veteran Jenny Tseng slams Li Jinglei for going too far in public divorce spat with Wang Leehom

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube, Weibo/Lee Jinglei

Li Jinglei may have called for a truce on her and ex-husband Wang Leehom's very public spat over their divorce, but it seems the brouhaha has yet to die down.... » READ MORE

4. Van beats red light, nearly hits woman with baby stroller at Bukit Batok

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

A woman with a baby stroller was left "shaken" after she was seconds away from being hit by a van... » READ MORE

