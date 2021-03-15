Daily roundup: Former teacher with record of sex offences involving underage boys admits to new charges - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former teacher who has criminal record of sex offences involving underage boys admits to new charges

A former primary school teacher with a criminal record involving sex and underage boys committed a string of offences after his last release from prison... » READ MORE

2. 'Everyone expects me to be more than perfect': Malaysian influencer Cathryn Li posts photo of alleged suicide attempt after controversy

PHOTO: Instagram/Cathryn Li

In an Instagram post on Saturday (March 13), Li detailed how she suffered an emotional collapse and "tried to end all the pain"... » READ MORE

3. Woman in Singapore finds 'horrifying creature' in tom yum fish soup

PHOTO: Rui Xuan

Stomp contributor Rui Xuan said she had ordered tom yum fish soup from Ang Kee F&B via Foodpanda at around 4pm... » READ MORE

4. Woman who fell into Bukit Panjang canal thought she was being chased

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The woman who fell into a canal last Wednesday was not collecting herbs or out for exercise, her husband has clarified. Mr Chen Qi Zan, 57, said that his wife told him she had fallen down accidentally... » READ MORE

