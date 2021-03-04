Daily roundup: GST hikes and extensions Singaporeans should prepare for — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Budget 2021: GST hikes and extensions Singaporeans should prepare for

GST is now payable on all services purchased online from overseas service providers, including... » READ MORE

2. Is the slight burning smell in parts of Singapore over the past few days due to haze?

Despite the lingering smell and hazy conditions, air quality remained in the "moderate" range. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Last Saturday, air quality in the northern parts of Singapore hit unhealthy levels. But this was due to... » READ MORE

3. JJ Lin goes cycling in Singapore wearing limited edition watch worth $1m

Watch aficionados identified the watch as the RM 11-03 Ultimate Edition by luxury watchmaker Richard Mille. PHOTO: Instagram/jjlin

Sharp-eyed netizens have noticed something special about JJ Lin's cycling attire... » READ MORE

4. Miss shopping in JB? New online store delivers groceries across the Causeway

PHOTO: Pexels

A new JB-based e-commerce platform has come to the rescue of local bargain hunters. We were curious to see if their prices were indeed cheaper than what you would find in a Singapore supermarket, so we did a little price comparison test and... » READ MORE

