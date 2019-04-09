Daily roundup: HDB rejects owner's appeal to keep unusual fish tank outside flat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HDB rejects owner's appeal to keep unusual koi fish tank outside Tampines flat

The Tampines Street 41 resident installed glass panels to the walls around the four steps leading to his ground floor flat to house around a dozen pet fish, but was not aware that he needed permission to make the alteration... » READ MORE

2. Cyclist hit by truck near Mustafa Centre after filtering in front of it

Photo: Facebook/Best Viral Videos

In a video clip, the driver is seen talking to her as she sits in front of the truck and shouts at him, cursing and saying that she was "trapped inside"... » READ MORE

3. Hot dudes with durians are our next Instagram eye candies

CaptionPhoto: Credits

Combine the king of fruits with a bunch of hunky hotties and you will get Instagram's newest sensation, @hotdudeswithdurian... » READ MORE

4. AsiaOne gets real about Star Awards with YouTuber Preetipls and celebrity stylist Daniel Goh

Photo: Instagram

What happens when you bring a YouTube comedienne, a celebrity stylist, and a Hollywood pop culture enthusiast together to talk about The Star Awards 2019?... » READ MORE