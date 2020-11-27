Daily roundup: Hong Kong cosmetics influencer and baby son targeted in terrifying home invasion, as thieves bag $622k in valuables — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong cosmetics influencer and baby son targeted in terrifying home invasion, as thieves bag $622k in valuables

A Hong Kong businesswoman who regularly displayed her wealth on social media was robbed of HK$3.6 million (S$622,000) worth of valuables... » READ MORE

2. Netizens show compassion for auntie who allegedly insisted on placing handbag on MRT passenger's lap

PHOTO: Screengrab / Facebook

Instead of throwing shade, netizens sympathised with an elderly woman who was said to be acting impolitely on an MRT train ride... » READ MORE

3. 10 best Black Friday sales in Singapore (2020)

PHOTO: Reuters

I want to say that Black Friday is the one annual shopping event that everyone saves up for, but let's be real — our bank accounts are kinda still bleeding from the 11:11 madness... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese woman saves colleague's life with CPR, enraged after latter complains of bruises

PHOTOS: The New Paper file, Facebook screengrab

It was a race against time — a woman in Taiwan rushed a female colleague to hospital after she fainted at work... » READ MORE

