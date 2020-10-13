Daily roundup: How much do you need to earn to reach CPF Basic Retirement Sum (BRS)? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How much do you need to earn to reach CPF Basic Retirement Sum (BRS)?

Every now and then, I'd hear news or see articles talking about CPF. If there's a topic that would always pique the interest of Singaporeans, this is would be it...» READ MORE

2. 10 seen allegedly partying together at RWS hotel

A group of at least 10 people are seen dining in a hotel suite. A video allegedly shows the group entering the hotel together. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Videos and photos of a group of at least 10 people allegedly partying in a hotel suite have turned up on social media, sparking criticism... » READ MORE

3. K-drama star Bae Suzy: Why we are envious of her, and not just because she dated Lee Min-ho

A still from K-drama Start-Up. PHOTO: Netflix

Don't let her sweet looks fool you. South Korean star Bae Suzy — hailed as one of the "Nation's First Loves" — is a force to be reckoned with... » READ MORE

4. Stop and smell the lotus: Long-tailed macaque chilling outside Marina Bay Sands delights internet

PHOTO: Facebook/Sabrina K. Nguyen

A long-tailed macaque that found its way to the heart of our concrete jungle unwittingly became the star of its own photoshoot...» READ MORE

