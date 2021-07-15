Daily roundup: How upcoming change in FairPrice LinkPoints will affect you - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. FairPrice LinkPoints to change from Aug 1, 2021, and how it'll affect you

Plus! Rewards is making major changes to the LinkPoints programme from Aug 1...

2. Video of angler releasing endangered shovelnose ray at Bedok jetty sparks debate about sport fishing

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

The incident has recently sparked debate among netizens over sport fishing – and if it is an appropriate pastime to begin with...

3. Shane Pow gets 5 weeks' jail and $6,000 fine for second drink-driving conviction

PHOTO: The Straits Times

His lawyer described the crime as a "victimless crime" as no harm or injury was caused...

4. Influencer, 32, plunges to her death while taking photo at Hong Kong waterfall

PHOTO: Instagram

What was supposed to be a hiking trip with friends became a tragedy last Saturday...