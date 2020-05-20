Daily roundup: I dress up in my work outfits while WFH to see if it'll increase my productivity - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I dress up in my work outfits while WFH to see if it'll increase my productivity

As someone who feels perfectly comfortable working from home in active wear, I wondered if dressing up for WFH really helps boost productivity... » READ MORE

2. Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker ends on June 1; economy to reopen in three phases

The Straits Times

The ministers stressed that reopening plans are not a return to life before Covid-19... » READ MORE

3. 'It's funny how people misinterpreted me being the father': Cyclist who saved toddler from traffic in viral video

PHOTO: Facebook/Az E Wanderlust; video screengrab

It was regrettable then that the man was attacked in the comments section after it was assumed that he was an irresponsible parent... » READ MORE

4. Show Lo responds to his sex scandal, unexpectedly with long love letter

PHOTO: Weibo/羅志祥

It isn't another apology or an explanation of his actions... » READ MORE