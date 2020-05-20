Daily roundup: I dress up in my work outfits while WFH to see if it'll increase my productivity - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. I dress up in my work outfits while WFH to see if it'll increase my productivity
As someone who feels perfectly comfortable working from home in active wear, I wondered if dressing up for WFH really helps boost productivity... » READ MORE
2. Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker ends on June 1; economy to reopen in three phases
The ministers stressed that reopening plans are not a return to life before Covid-19... » READ MORE
3. 'It's funny how people misinterpreted me being the father': Cyclist who saved toddler from traffic in viral video
It was regrettable then that the man was attacked in the comments section after it was assumed that he was an irresponsible parent... » READ MORE
4. Show Lo responds to his sex scandal, unexpectedly with long love letter
It isn't another apology or an explanation of his actions... » READ MORE