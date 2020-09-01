Daily roundup: I try doing Jesseca Liu's yoga pose to 'reshape' my body - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I try doing Jesseca Liu's 3-minute yoga pose that's supposed to 'reshape' my body

Earlier last month, the local celebrity demonstrated a rather interesting-looking yoga pose on her Instagram Story... » READ MORE

2. Restaurant ordered shut for hiding alcohol in teapot after 10.30pm

PHOTOS: Facebook/Singapore Food Agency

The restaurant's staff had transferred the alcoholic beverages into teapots and empty green tea bottles to avoid detection... » READ MORE

3. Japanese man blows netizens away with model-like good looks after losing nearly 70kg

PHOTOS: YouTube screengrabs

Netizens were astounded after one Japanese man who documented his weight loss journey on YouTube posted his amazing before and after... » READ MORE

4. Woman badly hurt in Nex cinema accident

PHOTO: MustShareNews

One of them escaped with minor bruises, but the other was badly hurt after a big chunk of plaster debris hit her head... » READ MORE