Daily roundup: Idol singer Keung To celebrates 'freedom' at Changi Airport transit after attracting crowds at Hong Kong airport — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Idol singer Keung To celebrates 'freedom' at Changi Airport transit after attracting crowds at Hong Kong airport

Pop idol Keung To could finally relax in public when he arrived at Changi Airport yesterday (May 24)... » READ MORE

2. 'Borrowed close to $2 million to cover operational costs': Gillman Barracks F&B tenants asked to retender or leave

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Food and beverage tenants at Gillman Barracks have expressed concern about having to give up their spaces after the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Tuesday (May 24) launched tenders for their sites... » READ MORE

3. 1 dish and plain rice every meal, that's how this family fights rising food prices

PHOTO: Raihan Ibrahim, The Straits Times file

Housewife Raihan Ibrahim feels the pinch whenever she shops for groceries near her five-room HDB flat in Bedok... » READ MORE

4. Shoppers clear out shelves of fresh chicken from Singapore wet markets, supermarkets after Malaysia announces export ban

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Several wet markets and supermarkets saw their shelves cleared out of fresh chicken on Wednesday morning (May 25), as consumers flocked to stock up... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com