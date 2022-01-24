Daily roundup: Indonesia to allow fully vaccinated Singapore travellers to enter Batam, Bintan for leisure - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesia to allow fully vaccinated Singapore travellers to enter Batam, Bintan for leisure

After two years of lull in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Indonesian holiday islands of Bintan and Batam are finalising plans to reopen their shores to leisure travellers from Singapore... » READ MORE

2. Twin boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent believed to have been staying at nearby condo; residents don't recall seeing them around

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The victims, identified as Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs, the Straits Times reported... » READ MORE

3. 'I should have just spent the money': Ex-SIA stewardess opens up about losing $12k savings to investment scam

PHOTO: Instagram/heygermaine

As a young Singapore Airlines stewardess, Germaine Chow scrimped and saved by eating cup noodles and biscuits. But all it took was one bad investment decision to wipe out $12,000 of her precious savings.... » READ MORE

4. OCBC phishing attacks were 'fast and furious' and 'well-strategised', says group CEO

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The phishing attacks on OCBC customers last year and the bank's efforts to shut down the rapid fraudulent transfers has been described by the bank's group chief executive as akin to "fighting a war"... » READ MORE

