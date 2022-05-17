Daily roundup: Japan to allow small group tours from 4 countries, including Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Japan to allow small group tours from 4 countries, including Singapore
Japan said on Tuesday (May 17) that it would start conducting "test tourism" in the form of limited package tours in May... » READ MORE
2. 'I was prepared for the worst': Christopher Lee thought career would end after drink-driving incident, planned to return to Malaysia
On the latest episode of his variety talk show Dishing with Chris Lee, the 50-year-old revealed how he managed to continue his career in showbiz after his drink-driving conviction... » READ MORE
3. Woman plants herself stubbornly in MBS parking lot to 'chope' it, another driver reverses car in anyway
One couple who spotted an empty lot at the Marina Bay Sands carpark thought of a clever parking hack to 'chope'... » READ MORE
4. Pretty boy to hunkle? Malaysian singer Zhang Dongliang, 40, almost unrecognisable now
Malaysian singer-actor Nicholas Teo, better known as Zhang Dongliang, is looking unrecognisable these days... » READ MORE