Daily roundup: Japan to allow small group tours from 4 countries, including Singapore — and other top stories today

1. Japan to allow small group tours from 4 countries, including Singapore

Japan said on Tuesday (May 17) that it would start conducting "test tourism" in the form of limited package tours in May... » READ MORE

2. 'I was prepared for the worst': Christopher Lee thought career would end after drink-driving incident, planned to return to Malaysia

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

On the latest episode of his variety talk show Dishing with Chris Lee, the 50-year-old revealed how he managed to continue his career in showbiz after his drink-driving conviction... » READ MORE

3. Woman plants herself stubbornly in MBS parking lot to 'chope' it, another driver reverses car in anyway

Woman's failed attempt at using herself to reserve a lot in Marina Bay Sands carpark. PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

One couple who spotted an empty lot at the Marina Bay Sands carpark thought of a clever parking hack to 'chope'... » READ MORE

4. Pretty boy to hunkle? Malaysian singer Zhang Dongliang, 40, almost unrecognisable now

PHOTO: YouTube/Timelessmusic, Instagram/nicholasteo4real

Malaysian singer-actor Nicholas Teo, better known as Zhang Dongliang, is looking unrecognisable these days... » READ MORE