Daily roundup: JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa - and other top stories today

1. JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa

Scalpers were also spotted soliciting business from fans in the queue and selling coffee and merchandise from the shop at inflated prices...

2. Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

PHOTO: Facebook/FabricationsAboutThePAP

A majority of commenters pointed out that he looked visibly tired and argued that he should be allowed to rest...

3. Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain

Chinese university student, surnamed Deng, who fell to her death while taking a selfie on Huashan Mountain. PHOTO: Pear Video

Her family claims the barrier on the mountain was inadequate, while the management of Huashan National Park said the student was an adult who was responsible for her actions...

4. Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome

Member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, Lisa, and Chinese actor Xiao Zhan topped TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 and Most Handsome Faces in Asia 2019 lists respectively. PHOTO: Instagram

Two members of South Korean girl group, Blackpink, are in the top five of TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list, with Lisa sitting pretty at No. 1...