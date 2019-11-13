Daily roundup: JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Weibo
AsiaOne

1. JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa

Scalpers were also spotted soliciting business from fans in the queue and selling coffee and merchandise from the shop at inflated prices... » READ MORE

2. Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

PHOTO: Facebook/FabricationsAboutThePAP

A majority of commenters pointed out that he looked visibly tired and argued that he should be allowed to rest... » READ MORE

3. Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain

Chinese university student, surnamed Deng, who fell to her death while taking a selfie on Huashan Mountain. PHOTO: Pear Video

Her family claims the barrier on the mountain was inadequate, while the management of Huashan National Park said the student was an adult who was responsible for her actions... » READ MORE

4. Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome

Member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, Lisa, and Chinese actor Xiao Zhan topped TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 and Most Handsome Faces in Asia 2019 lists respectively. PHOTO: Instagram

Two members of South Korean girl group, Blackpink, are in the top five of TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list, with Lisa sitting pretty at No. 1... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant

SERVICES