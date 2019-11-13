Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

It's well-established that feet do not belong on bus seats but one man is getting a pass from Singaporean netizens after getting caught in the act.

A photo of a man sleeping with his feet on a bus seat was posted on Facebook today (Nov 13) and captioned "to wake or not to wake".

In the photo, a middle-aged man could be seen sleeping with his back against a bus window and his bare feet on the seat next to him, using a small white towel as a blanket. There were three other empty seats in the frame.

A sign prohibiting commuters from placing their feet on seats was also visible on the wall beside the man.

While putting one's feet up on the bus has long been frowned upon, signs making it official were only introduced to buses in August this year.

In fact, there has been a recent spate of Facebook posts shaming commuters who put their feet up on bus seats right beside the warning signs.

But this time, the internet was on the man's side.

A majority of commenters pointed out that he looked visibly tired and argued that he should be allowed to rest.

Some commenters also criticised the person who took the photo, saying that it was wrong to take photos of others without their consent.

Whether you agree or not, let's just look on the bright side.

