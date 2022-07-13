Daily roundup: Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell head-first, convicts him of murder — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell head-first, convicts him of murder
Justice Chionh found that Aliff's claim of an accidental fall was not consistent with autopsy findings and medical opinion... » READ MORE
2. Rumours resurfaced: Tony Leung and Zhou Xun act together after 6 years, stirring up gossip of old affair
In 2012, following the duo's performances in The Great Magician (2011) and The Silent War (2012), rumours began that Tony and Zhou Xun were in an affair... » READ MORE
3. 11-day chicken rice feast? Hawker receives suspicious order from 'big boss' for $2,300 worth of food
After tabulating the total cost, the 54-year-old told Yang that his bill came up to $2,280... » READ MORE
4. 'Complete BS': Netizens protest against Grab cutting grace period from 5 to 3 minutes
One Reddit user shared that he has had drivers indicating they've arrived at the pick-up point before actually reaching it... » READ MORE
