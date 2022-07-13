Daily roundup: Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell head-first, convicts him of murder — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Judge rejects man's claim that baby fell head-first, convicts him of murder

Justice Chionh found that Aliff's claim of an accidental fall was not consistent with autopsy findings and medical opinion... » READ MORE

2. Rumours resurfaced: Tony Leung and Zhou Xun act together after 6 years, stirring up gossip of old affair

PHOTO: Weibo/Zhou Xun, Instagram/Tony Leung

In 2012, following the duo's performances in The Great Magician (2011) and The Silent War (2012), rumours began that Tony and Zhou Xun were in an affair... » READ MORE

3. 11-day chicken rice feast? Hawker receives suspicious order from 'big boss' for $2,300 worth of food

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After tabulating the total cost, the 54-year-old told Yang that his bill came up to $2,280... » READ MORE

4. 'Complete BS': Netizens protest against Grab cutting grace period from 5 to 3 minutes

PHOTO: Screengrab from Grab

One Reddit user shared that he has had drivers indicating they've arrived at the pick-up point before actually reaching it... » READ MORE

