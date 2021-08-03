Daily roundup: Kate Pang has a genius trick for all travelling mums who miss their kids — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Kate Pang has a genius trick for all travelling mums who miss their kids
But even though it is a genius trick for travelling mums, it has upset her daughter... » READ MORE
2. MOH apologises for delays, lapses in quarantine process amid more Covid-19 cases
MOH on Monday (Aug 2) said the number of people under quarantine has "increased manyfold" with the emergence of Covid-19 clusters linked to... » READ MORE
3. Not funny: Baey Yam Keng on video of boys stealing slippers from low-income family in Tampines
They did it for a laugh, but what a group of rowdy boys thought was a harmless prank could... » READ MORE
4. We tried Ben Yeo's crispy 'Hainanese chicken' burger collab with McDonald's and we like it more than actual chicken rice
Launching just in time for National Day, the limited-edition burger will be available at all McDonald's restaurants in Singapore and on... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com