Daily roundup: Kate Pang has a genius trick for all travelling mums who miss their kids — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kate Pang has a genius trick for all travelling mums who miss their kids

But even though it is a genius trick for travelling mums, it has upset her daughter... » READ MORE

2. MOH apologises for delays, lapses in quarantine process amid more Covid-19 cases

The ministry said most of the backlog was cleared over the weekend, and the situation should improve. PHOTO: The Straits Times

MOH on Monday (Aug 2) said the number of people under quarantine has "increased manyfold" with the emergence of Covid-19 clusters linked to... » READ MORE

3. Not funny: Baey Yam Keng on video of boys stealing slippers from low-income family in Tampines

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/sgfollowsall

They did it for a laugh, but what a group of rowdy boys thought was a harmless prank could... » READ MORE

4. We tried Ben Yeo's crispy 'Hainanese chicken' burger collab with McDonald's and we like it more than actual chicken rice

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Launching just in time for National Day, the limited-edition burger will be available at all McDonald's restaurants in Singapore and on... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com