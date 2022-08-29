Daily roundup: Kim Min-jae on filming K-drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I wonder if I have the ability in real life to heal the suffering of others': Kim Min-jae on filming K-drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

In an email interview with AsiaOne recently, Min-jae, 25, admitted that his character is "not a perfect medical practitioner". Poong, once a royal physician, gets involved in... » READ MORE

2. 'You India bodoh': Man attacks another with stroller for not holding lift at Century Square

Police are currently looking into the incident occurring between two individuals over not holding the lift at Tampines mall. PHOTO: Stomp

A man allegedly punched another in the face and attacked him with a baby stroller over not holding the lift at a Tampines mall on Aug 23. Sharing photos of the man who allegedly assaulted him... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't dare to go out and I'm still shaking': Shop manager hurt in attack by unknown woman at Jewel Changi Airport

A woman barged into Sauce Legend, trashed the shop and attacked manager Jenny Lee.

PHOTO: Ken Koh

A woman barged into a shop, overturning tables, smashing items, and even attacked the manager. The incident, which happened at Sauce Legend located at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday (Aug 27) afternoon, left the shop's manager... » READ MORE

4. 'I feel I have a life now': Former young hawker who sold laksa shares why he called it quits after 1 year

Zack Goh (second from right) shared why he quit being a hawker after one year.

PHOTO: Facebook/Zack Goh

Zack shared with AsiaOne however, that the business is still continuing, with the reins handed over to... » READ MORE

