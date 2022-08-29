Daily roundup: Kim Min-jae on filming K-drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'I wonder if I have the ability in real life to heal the suffering of others': Kim Min-jae on filming K-drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist
In an email interview with AsiaOne recently, Min-jae, 25, admitted that his character is "not a perfect medical practitioner". Poong, once a royal physician, gets involved in...
2. 'You India bodoh': Man attacks another with stroller for not holding lift at Century Square
A man allegedly punched another in the face and attacked him with a baby stroller over not holding the lift at a Tampines mall on Aug 23. Sharing photos of the man who allegedly assaulted him...
3. 'I don't dare to go out and I'm still shaking': Shop manager hurt in attack by unknown woman at Jewel Changi Airport
A woman barged into a shop, overturning tables, smashing items, and even attacked the manager. The incident, which happened at Sauce Legend located at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday (Aug 27) afternoon, left the shop's manager...
4. 'I feel I have a life now': Former young hawker who sold laksa shares why he called it quits after 1 year
Zack shared with AsiaOne however, that the business is still continuing, with the reins handed over to...
