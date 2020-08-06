Daily roundup: Kitchen exhaust fans could be behind latest Hong Kong Covid-19 cluster - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coronavirus: Kitchen exhaust fans could be behind latest Hong Kong cluster, says leading infectious disease expert

Kitchen exhaust fans could be behind the spread of Covid-19 in a Hong Kong public housing block where a cluster of infections was found spanning several floors...

2. Minister assures contact-tracing device won't track location as petition against initiative grows

PHOTO: Video screengrab; Change.org screengrab

Well-intentioned as it may claim to be, a sizeable portion of Singaporeans aren't at all ready to partake in an initiative to efficiently facilitate contact tracing amidst the pandemic...

3. What's Cookin': We made our own Ramly burger

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

During this time where it is not as easily available as before, why not consider making your own Ramly burger at home? You'll get to control everything that goes into your burger...

4. Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall, Geylang Serai market added to list of places visited by Covid-19 cases

PHOTO: The New Paper file

Two shopping centres were added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 cases on Sunday (June 7). A confirmed case visited Tampines Mall on Tuesday...