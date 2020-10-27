Daily roundup: Mediacorp drama beats Crash Landing On You at Asia Contents Awards - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mediacorp drama Last Madame beats Crash Landing On You and others at Asia Contents Awards

It has been named Best Asian Drama jointly with Korean drama When The Camellia Blooms... » READ MORE

2. I tried a $300 nasi lemak meal on SIA's Restaurant A380

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Why would someone pay more than $300 for a flight that's not just going nowhere — it's parked on the tarmac — and for food that you can get at any other fine dining restaurant (for less)?... » READ MORE

3. Chen Hanwei explains why buying a cup of ice lemon tea with his first paycheck means so much

PHOTO: MeWatch

But that wasn't the only 'luxurious' item Hanwei bought with his first salary... » READ MORE

4. Moving on? Singaporean couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei get engaged

PHOTO: Instagram

Having laid low for many months, the pair shared news of their engagement on Oct 24... » READ MORE