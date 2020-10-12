Daily roundup: Little India hawker food guide with best eats of Tekka Centre and Xin Tekka Food Hall - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Little India hawker food guide: Best eats of Tekka Centre and Xin Tekka Food Hall

Little India is mostly known for its — spoiler alert — Indian food, with some of the city's best Indian restaurants located there. But it's also a hidden haven... » READ MORE

2. Footage from '50,000' home cameras hacked and sold on porn sites

A screen shot of a video taken by a security camera in what looks like a Housing Board flat in Singapore. Other videos were more explicit. PHOTO: Internet

Security cameras in Singapore homes have been hacked, with the footage stolen and shared online... » READ MORE

3. Raw pork cuts hanging from HDB windowsill raise a stink with neighbours and netizens

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some dwellers of HDB apartments have had their fair share of issues with neighbours upstairs over dripping-wet clothes being hung out to dry... » READ MORE

4. Bishan DBSS flat sold for record $1.2m

In August this year, a similar-sized unit at Natura Loft was sold for about $1.08 million. PHOTO: The New Paper

Flats at Natura Loft in Bishan continue to fetch a handsome price, with the recent sale of a five-room unit there again crossing the $1 million mark... » READ MORE

