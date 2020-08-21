Daily roundup: Louis Koo trending after China's 'number 1 paparazzo' makes accusations against him - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Louis Koo trending after China's 'number 1 paparazzo' makes accusations against him

For years, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has been hailed a role model by the public and media for his humility and generosity... » READ MORE

2. Jade Rasif reveals she's working on Covid-19 frontline, becoming a nurse, after prostitution rumours

Instagram/Jade Rasif

For the past four months, local influencer Jade Rasif has been quietly doing her part to fight the pandemic, working at the frontline... » READ MORE

3. Man, 72, guilty of killing son-in-law in front of CBD lunch crowd

Tan Nam Seng admitted that he repeatedly stabbed Spencer Tuppani outside a coffee shop at Telok Ayer Street on July 10, 2017. PHOTO: The Straits Times file, Facebook/Spencer Tuppani

Unhappy with how his son-in-law had treated his daughter and believing that it was part of a plan to cheat him of his business, the semi-retired founder of a shipping company repeatedly stabbed... » READ MORE

4. Big drama in Little India as Ferrari driver is 'abducted' by 4 men

The Ferrari was left behind in the service road off Verdun Road. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

It was over in a matter of seconds. But what transpired in those brief moments in Little India on Sunday night left witnesses stunned and bewildered...» READ MORE