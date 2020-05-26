Daily roundup: Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony and became one of Asia's richest men, died on Tuesday at the age of 98.. » READ MORE

2. Passers-by help driver who breaks down upon news of husband's death

The bus driver appeared too emotional to continue the journey. Video screengrab

In the video uploaded on Sunday, one of the passers-by, believed to be from a nearby block of flats, said they were alerted to the woman's plight after they heard her crying... » READ MORE

3. 20 beautiful HDB bathrooms with bathtubs

Icon Interior Design

Having a bathtub in their small HDB bathroom might seem far-fetched, but it’s not impossible when you start to change how you look at the space... » READ MORE

4. Yishun resident helps SCDF put out fire from his home

Facebook/allsgstuff

The 29-year-old assisted officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) by spraying water from the window of his flat after a taxi caught fire in a car park at Block 257 Yishun Ring Road on May 25.. » READ MORE