Daily roundup: 'Magic language-changing cup' inspired by PM Lee's sells out - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Magic language-changing cup' inspired by PM Lee's tea cup sells out, pre-orders for September now open

Capitalising on its internet fame, local design store Supermama launched Magic, The Legendary Language-Changing Cup last Friday (July 17). ... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian man posts sexist tweet, begs for mercy after his own nudes get outed

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

A single tweet led to very disastrous results for a Malaysian man, who was left with no choice but to delete his Twitter profile after his (censored) nudes leaked online.... » READ MORE

3. Migrant workers housed in Bukit Timah help trim grass in neighbourhood

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A group of more than 10 Bukit Timah residents rolled up their sleeves and spent Sunday morning (July 19) helping to trim some 1.5 hectares of overgrown grass around Housing Board blocks in Toh Yi.... » READ MORE

4. 10 things we learned about Temasek's portfolio from CEO Ho Ching's Facebook posts

PHOTO: Temasek Holdings

Ho Ching, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek, has gone on Facebook to respond to some of the speculation and give her take on Temasek’s role as a long-term investor and community leader..... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com