Daily roundup: Malaysian assets at risk globally as late sultan's heirs claim $21b award — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian assets at risk globally as late sultan's heirs claim $21 billion award

The Paris Court of Appeal had stayed the ruling, after finding that enforcement of the award could infringe the country’s sovereignty... » READ MORE

2. I didn't expect to go viral, says man who sells lattes from his Pasir Ris HDB flat window

PHOTOS: Instagram/Ground_floor_coffee

The self-taught barista has found a way to turn his home into a coffee pickup station... » READ MORE

3. 'I didn't think I'd done anything wrong': Woman gets $2,500 fine for bringing half-eaten sandwich from Singapore to Australia

Jessica Lee was fined A$2,664 for bringing a Subway sandwich from Singapore to Australia.

PHOTOS: TikTok/Jessica Lee

Although frustrated by the hefty fine, she admitted that it was an oversight on her part... » READ MORE

4. 'Why is the water a bit warm and yellowish?' How Maxi Lim was caught peeing in the pool

PHOTO: Instagram/Maxi Lim

When you have to go, you go, even if you're an adult in a not-so-private space... » READ MORE