'Why is the water a bit warm and yellowish?' How Maxi Lim was caught peeing in the pool

When you have to go, you go, even if you're an adult in a not-so-private space.

Maxi Lim shared that he was caught peeing in a pool during a promotional video clip of his new show, Streamers Go Live, that was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday (July 13).

In a phone interview with AsiaOne on July 15, the 35-year-old said the incident happened around seven years ago during the filming of Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen. That scene eventually didn't make the cut.

Maxi and his co-stars were in a swimming pool treading water for the scene which involved flotation devices and had been in there for a while. Eventually, Maxi needed to go but the toilet was "too far away".

So he went, right there in the swimming pool, around his co-stars.

"[One of the co-stars] started asking, 'Why is the water a bit warm and yellowish?'", Maxi recalled, adding that he couldn't remember if it was Joshua Tan or Charlie Goh who noticed it.

He initially denied that he peed in the pool, but that same co-star then turned to Maxi and asked seriously: "My brother in Christ, tell me, did you pee?"

Maxi explained that "brother in Christ" is a 'card' they use on each other and "we must be honest" when someone uses it.

That was when Maxi eventually owned up to his mistake.

The Ah Boys to Men star explained that he shared this anecdote because he had to share a fun fact he hasn't told anyone about.

"If it's something sinful or immoral, then no, it shouldn't be shared," Maxi said, adding that he's not worried about the public perception of him after revealing this.

He added: "Everyone makes mistakes."

And public perception of him is poised to be an important part of Maxi's role as a livestreamer in Streamers Go Live.

Streamers Go Live is a competitive reality show where celebrities are split into two teams under Mark Lee and Joanne Peh, and are made to sell products via two-hour livestreams.

Of course, the most successful team wins.

The experience with this competition so far has been enlightening for him, Maxi shared.

He said that he had never worked with Mark Lee before and being in his team gave him many opportunities to learn from the showbiz veteran.

"He's very meticulous and can really move sales," Maxi said.

An important skill he learned from Mark was how to convincingly close the deal.

Said Maxi: "You must always tell your audience the usual price of the product, then your selling price today."

The comparison would let the audience know the value of the product they were trying to buy and how much they would be saving by buying from them, he explained.

And the fact that he's a more established star than other participants isn't necessarily an advantage.

"The contenders are very strong," he said. "Ke Le and Xixi are both very relevant and popular now because of Ah Girls Go Army."

There's also even stronger competition with Taitaigram's Tai Tai Chan, another participant in the show with actual experience selling via livestreams.

Said the actor: "I think this show is really about the real skills that you have."

Streamers Go Live is available for viewing on meWATCH and YouTube with new episodes at 12pm, every Monday to Friday.

