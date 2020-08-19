Daily roundup: Malaysian Instagram chef cooks spaghetti carbonara using instant teh tarik - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian Instagram chef cooks spaghetti carbonara using instant teh tarik

Olive oil, spaghetti, carbonara sauce, capsicum, cheese, onions, prawns, instant teh tarik powder - one of these things does not belong... » READ MORE

2. Royal Brunei Airline offers 85-minute 'flight to nowhere' scenic tour due to Covid-19, has waitlist of 300

Instagram/Royalbruneiair, Borneo Bulletin/Asia News Network

With the impact of Covid-19 near-obliterating the aviation and travel industry, airlines have had to pivot their businesses in order to survive... » READ MORE

3. DJ Jade Rasif publicly asks for clarifications from Dee Kosh on his 'questionable statement'

Instagram/@jaderasif, Screengrab/YouTube/Dee Kosh

It's been more than a day since popular YouTuber and radio DJ Darryl Ian Koshy, better known as Dee Kosh, issued a public apology that addressed allegations of sexual harassment perpetrated by him... » READ MORE

4. Promoter at pop-up booth allegedly told to remove hijab by Tangs department store before she could work

Straits Times File, Screengrab/Facebook

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practises (Tafep) is investigating an incident involving a part-time promoter at a pop-up booth...» READ MORE