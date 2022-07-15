Daily roundup: Malaysian police nab Singapore duo involved in Tuas Second Link incident — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian police nab Singapore duo involved in Tuas Second Link incident

They are believed to have gotten upset because their car was blocked and scrapped... » READ MORE

2. Chen Liping admits she irritates her younger friends when she asks about social media

PHOTO: Instagram

The 'Aiyoyo' teacher has become an 'Aiyoyo' student... » READ MORE

3. 'Welcome to hell, my friend': Dog handler caught hitting canine with food bowl on camera

PHOTO: Facebook

He also accused the dog of trying to bite him earlier.. » READ MORE

4. Gordon Lam injured protecting child during stunt, taken to hospital

PHOTO: Instagram/Gordon Lam

Gordon's fall and injuries left him temporarily immobile... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com