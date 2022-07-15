Road rage: Malaysian police nab Singapore duo involved in Tuas Second Link incident

SINGAPORE - The duo from Singapore involved in a road rage incident at the Tuas Second Link last weekend have been arrested by the Malaysian police.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said in a statement on Friday (July 15) that a woman and a Singaporean man were arrested on Thursday night (July 14) at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

This is the immigration checkpoint on the Malaysian side of the Second Link.

Malaysian police had previously said they were looking for the pair for committing mischief.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=444009817332236&t=0

The statement added that the two suspects admitted they were involved in the incident and were believed to have got upset because their car was blocked and scraped.

The woman was caught on video pulling a number plate off a black Toyota Alphard that had scraped her red Kia sedan and throwing the number plate onto the Toyota's windscreen.

She then tried to stop the car from moving, while the man made offensive gestures at the Toyota.

The video went viral online.

The Singapore Police Force said later that a separate report has been lodged over the alleged doxxing of the woman and her family.

