Road rage: Woman blocks MPV while queuing to enter Malaysian checkpoint, throws car licence plate

Upset at the vehicle behind her for trying to switch lanes, a woman flew into a rage and tried to stop the vehicle from moving — all while they were queueing to enter Johor Bahru via Tuas Second Link.

The video was uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (July 9). According to the post, the incident took place at about 10am that day.

In the two-minute video, the woman can be seen pushing against the bonnet of the black MPV to prevent the vehicle from moving forward.

She then yanks off the vehicle's licence plate and throws it at the windscreen before going back to her car, a red Kia Cerato.

A man dressed in a blue T-shirt can also be seen running towards the black MPV, flipping off the driver.

Subsequent parts of the video show footage from the MPV driver's dash camera, where the woman is standing directly in front of the vehicle smirking at the driver.

The MPV driver can be heard calling her a "crazy woman", adding that he wants to call the police.

Not allowing him to pass, she tries to direct other cars to move forward.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered more than 13,000 reactions and over 7,700 comments from both Singaporean and Malaysian netizens, who were appalled by the woman's behaviour.

"[What's the] matter with that psychotic woman?", questioned one netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

