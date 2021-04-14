Daily roundup: Man, 40, arrested after fight involving chopper at Yishun — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man, 40, arrested after fight involving chopper at Yishun

Some residents in Yishun were awoken by shouts in their estate in the wee hours of April 10. Two men aged 40 and 36 were in a fight where one of them was... » READ MORE

2. Sora Ma reveals veteran actor bullied her during filming of long-form Channel 8 drama

Instagram/soramayx

Actress Sora Ma has alleged bullying by a veteran actor, becoming the latest local artiste claiming to have encountered such mistreatment in the industry. In an interview, the 37-year-old said... » READ MORE

3. $1,000 in cash: YouTuber gives GrabFood delivery man massive tip, here's how he reacted

YouTube/Sneaky Sushii

When presented with the wad of cash, he stuttered: "Why? Cannot. This is too much. I don't want it. I don't dare to receive too much. One thousand neh!" the man said as he repeatedly tried to... » READ MORE

4. I drove the Kia Cerato for 3 days – now I know why it's a hit with families

AsiaOne/ JayJay Lin

Dubbed the baby Stinger, after Kia's performance sedan, the Cerato is but a small family carrier with none of the... » READ MORE

