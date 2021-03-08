Daily roundup: Man gets jail and caning for sexually abusing 4-year-old daughter - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man gets 15 years' jail, caning for sexually abusing 4-year-old daughter

The man, who was estranged from the victim's mother at the time, had committed the sexual offences when the girl was staying with him on weekends... » READ MORE

2. Time is ticking: Here's how you can quickly use up your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for fun and for good

PHOTO: Singapore Science Centre

If you are torn between having fun or doing some good with your vouchers, fret not, we've got options that let you have the best of both worlds... » READ MORE

3. 'Uncle Roger grandma cook faster than you': Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng makes surprise MasterChef Singapore appearance to 'roast' contestants

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

'Roasting' took on another meaning in the second episode of MasterChef Singapore season 2 when an unexpected special guest joined the recording via a video call from the United Kingdom... » READ MORE

4. I tried dunking myself in a tub of ice water for health benefits but discovered my inner strength instead

PHOTO: Palm Ave Float Club

What if I told you there are groups of people who voluntarily dunk themselves in iced water as a regular ritual — for health and mental clarity?... » READ MORE