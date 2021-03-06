Time is ticking: Here's how you can quickly use up your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for fun and for good

It's March. And before you know it, it's June – the month your digital $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) expire.

With the March holidays and a long weekend in April looming, perhaps it's time to plan a little something since traveling is still a no-go.

Yes, vaccination plans are rolling out, but sorry, Sakura-viewing in Kyoto or safari-touring in South Africa is still not going to happen.

Instead, you can spend these vouchers at Gardens By The Bay’s Flower Dome to admire the new cherry blossom display, or have a family adventure at the Singapore Zoo.

And if you are torn between having fun or doing some good with your vouchers, fret not, we've got options that let you have the best of both worlds.



Looking for more ways to do good while you eat and shop? Check out Collaborate for Good, a go-to directory under NVPC's Company of Good, that enables you to make doing good a part of your daily life.

Learn for good at Science Centre Singapore

Gift learning bundles to children from low-income families at the Science Centre. PHOTO: Science Centre

With the upcoming school holidays, you may be thinking of visiting somewhere that's fun, and probably with some edutainment value such as what Science Centre Singapore offers.

Consider giving children from low-income families the gift of learning outside the classroom by donating admission tickets and a Science Kit, which includes materials to explore science at home, to inspire them further.

Empower these children by giving them the opportunity to visit and learn from exhibitions, educational programmes and events.

Visit the Singapore Zoo and perhaps 'adopt' an animal

Adopt an animal from a selection of 10 featured species at the Singapore Zoo. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Love wildlife? Now you can 'adopt' an animal when you visit them on your trip to the Singapore Zoo.

Pick from a selection of ten featured species including Ah Meng, the Sumatran orang utan (the granddaughter of the OG Ah Meng); Bella and Ben, the adorable African penguin couple; and Bunny, the so-very-millennial two-toed sloth who even has his own Instagram account.

Choose to make a one-off contribution of $200, $800 or $1,500 and get an adoption e-certificate, and enjoy special privileges. Or contribute $1,500 to have the ultimate bragging rights – by having your names acknowledged on the adopter’s wall within Singapore Zoo!

The funds collected go towards the care, upkeep, and medical needs of the animals. It will also be used to support research and education programmes, as well as fund conservation projects to protect threatened species around the region.

While 'adoption' fees are not payable with SRV, you can use your vouchers to book an admission ticket, priced at $39 before any discounts.

Head over to Jurong Bird Park and 'foster' a flamingo

Want a pink-hued leggy beauty for yourself? Now you can at Jurong Bird Park. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Haven’t been to Jurong Bird Park in a while? It’s time to rediscover Asia’s largest bird park that features close to 3,500 birds from over 400 species.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the park is having a series of year-long celebratory events. You can even expect special edition shows and various activities for the fam.

While you’re there, why not 'foster' a flamingo! A $50 contribution gets you a personalised e-certificate and a flamingo keyring, and all funds will go towards the care of animals, research, education, and conservatory projects.

Admission ticket to Jurong Bird Park is $32 (before discount), and can be booked with your vouchers. ‘Foster’ fees are not payable with the vouchers.

Eat, shop and play for good at The Intan

Learn about all things Peranakan at The Intan. PHOTO: The Intan

If you’ve been traveling frequently to learn more about the country’s culture and heritage, perhaps now is the time to learn more about our own Peranakan culture.

And there is no better place to learn about all things Peranakan than at The Intan, a private Peranakan museum with over 5,000 artefacts collected over the last 30 years. For $100 (fully-redeemable with your SRV), you can eat, shop and play with your fam at The Intan.

Tuck into perennial favourites like Otah Otah, Chicken Rendang and more with third generation Peranakan chef Gabriel Chong at The Social Kitchen @ YMCA which provides employment to marginalised individuals.

Looking for hand-crafted products that showcase the Peranakan story? Check out The Intan Atelier for some exquisite keepsakes contributed in part or in whole from the Cerebral Palsy Association of Singapore, the Society for Physically Disabled, and METTA Welfare Association.

Keen to play at Singapore’s first Peranakan indoor playground? Inspired by the pioneering spirit of early Peranakans, T-Play at HomeTeamNS Khatib is for both children and adults alike. In the $100 package, it includes an entry pass for two children and two adults, and for every paying child, HomeTeamNS will gift play time to a child with special needs!

Learn for good at Singapore Visitor Centre @ Kim Choo Kueh Chang

Traditions abound at Kim Choo. PHOTO: Kim Choo

Located in the colourful precinct of Katong and Joo Chiat, the Singapore Visitor Centre @ Kim Choo Kueh Chang is not only famous for their Nonya rice dumplings and kueh, but also their delightful tastings, tours, and embroidery workshops.

Learn the various facets of the Peranakan culture with a tour or a workshop from redeeming your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. You can be rest assured that you're doing good even when having fun.

Kim Choo hires and trains staff with high-functioning autism as tour guides or kitchen staff. They also help financially strapped mothers by teaching them skills such as traditional Peranakan shoe beading.

With prices starting at just $8.50, Kim Choo is a must-visit for your whole fam.

Gift an experience of a lifetime at the Singapore Flyer

Gift an experience of a lifetime to migrant workers. PHOTO: It's Raining Raincoats

You may have seen the city's vast landscape from the highest point at the Singapore Flyer. However, those who helped built this city would probably never get the same chance – until now.

This collaboration between Singapore Flyer and It's Raining Raincoats lets you gift this experience to migrant workers with your SRV.

Trust us, it will be a ride of a lifetime – something they may not afford or wish to spend for themselves.

Each ticket costs $35 and includes an entrance to the Singapore Flyer – Asia's largest observation wheel – and their newest attraction, The Time Capsule – a multi-sensory attraction that showcases the Singapore story.

Pay it forward with Trip.com

You can choose to donate a room at Mandarin Orchard Singapore to support beneficiaries from Fei Yue Community Services.

If you are still unsure on what to redeem from your SRV, perhaps consider booking and donating a room at Mandarin Orchard Singapore or RedDoorz to Fei Yue Community Services and Daughters Of Tomorrow (DOT) respectively.

Under Trip.com's Pay It Forward programme, Fei Yue Community Services will allow beneficiaries from low-income families to experience a staycation with their loved ones at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Thinking of helping DOT's beneficiaries who require temporary accommodation due to various reasons, including domestic abuse?

You can do that too with Trip.com's DOT x RedDoorz programme. RedDoorz will even match every room night donated.

Chill and still do good at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel

Enjoy a Purple Afternoon Tea and do good at The Fullerton Hotel or The Fullerton Bay Hotel. PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel

Going for a staycation with your girlfriends at The Fullerton Hotel using your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers? Why not add a chill afternoon tea session?

In connection with International Women's Day, enjoy a specially-curated Purple Afternoon Tea ($51 to $56 per person) at The Fullerton Hotel's The Courtyard or The Fullerton Bay Hotel's The Landing Point.

Presented in three tiers, the Purple Afternoon Tea features a plethora of savoury and sweet treats in purple accents.

While your vouchers cannot be used for the tea session, isn't it nice to know that you'll be doing good while having tea?

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to United Women Singapore, which advocates on issues facing women.

Shop for good at The Gallery Story by ABRY

Stop by The Gallery Store by ABRY for some shopping after your museum visits. PHOTO: The Gallery Store by ABRY

Visiting the National Gallery with your vouchers? Make time to stop by ABRY at The Gallery Store.

Pick up museum or art-related local merchandise and publications from a range of specially curated vendors made up of local designers and marginalised groups.

Look out for designs from Fifty Fifti, an initiative of local small businesses run by women, many of which started as a result of challenges brought about by Covid-19.

While shopping vouchers aren't included in SRV, you can book your trip to the National Gallery on Klook.

