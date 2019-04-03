Daily roundup: Man rides PMD into train on North South Line - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Man rides PMD into train on North South Line - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Stomp
AsiaOne
Apr 03, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man rides PMD into train on North South Line

Many have found personal mobility devices (PMDs) to be a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transport. However, some have become overly dependent on their devices and use them when they really should not... » READ MORE

2. Man who posed as HDB contractor and allegedly punched resident arrested for cheating over 19 victims

Photo: Stomp

Vernon turned down the man, who then approached his 76-year-old neighbour instead. When 72-year-old Vernon intervened, the man allegedly punched him... » READ MORE

3. Thomas Ong leaves car door open for 2 hours - and other times his forgetfulness almost got him in trouble

Photo: Instagram / @thomasong17

Some things he has forgotten before include his house keys, wallet, phone and even his passport. In fact, he lost his passport several times... » READ MORE

4. Genting buys Equanimity for $170.5 million​​​​​​​

Seized luxury yacht Equanimity, belonging to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, is brought to Boustead Cruise Terminal in Port Klang, Malaysia August 7, 2018.Photo: Reuters

This will rank as the highest recovery to date for the government of Malaysia from its 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, within a mere eight months from the commencement of this action... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement