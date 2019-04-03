Daily roundup: Man rides PMD into train on North South Line - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man rides PMD into train on North South Line

Many have found personal mobility devices (PMDs) to be a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transport. However, some have become overly dependent on their devices and use them when they really should not... » READ MORE

2. Man who posed as HDB contractor and allegedly punched resident arrested for cheating over 19 victims

Photo: Stomp

Vernon turned down the man, who then approached his 76-year-old neighbour instead. When 72-year-old Vernon intervened, the man allegedly punched him... » READ MORE

3. Thomas Ong leaves car door open for 2 hours - and other times his forgetfulness almost got him in trouble

Photo: Instagram / @thomasong17

Some things he has forgotten before include his house keys, wallet, phone and even his passport. In fact, he lost his passport several times... » READ MORE

4. Genting buys Equanimity for $170.5 million​​​​​​​

Seized luxury yacht Equanimity, belonging to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, is brought to Boustead Cruise Terminal in Port Klang, Malaysia August 7, 2018.Photo: Reuters

This will rank as the highest recovery to date for the government of Malaysia from its 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, within a mere eight months from the commencement of this action... » READ MORE