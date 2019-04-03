Daily roundup: Man rides PMD into train on North South Line - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man rides PMD into train on North South Line
Many have found personal mobility devices (PMDs) to be a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transport. However, some have become overly dependent on their devices and use them when they really should not... » READ MORE
2. Man who posed as HDB contractor and allegedly punched resident arrested for cheating over 19 victims
Vernon turned down the man, who then approached his 76-year-old neighbour instead. When 72-year-old Vernon intervened, the man allegedly punched him... » READ MORE
3. Thomas Ong leaves car door open for 2 hours - and other times his forgetfulness almost got him in trouble
Some things he has forgotten before include his house keys, wallet, phone and even his passport. In fact, he lost his passport several times... » READ MORE
4. Genting buys Equanimity for $170.5 million
This will rank as the highest recovery to date for the government of Malaysia from its 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, within a mere eight months from the commencement of this action... » READ MORE