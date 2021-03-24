Daily roundup: Man slashed woman with kitchen knife as he was stressed, wanted to feel better — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man slashed woman with kitchen knife as he was stressed, wanted to feel better

A man with psychotic disorder thought of attacking someone so that he would feel happy and not live his life in misery... » READ MORE

2. First police officer to wear tudung in Western Australia is from Singapore: 'I was born and raised in a multi-cultural society'

Zainon (Zen) Mohamad Kassim (second from right) from a promo image for the 2018 documentary Behind The Blue Line. PHOTO: Twitter/WA_police

Imagine working hard in your chosen profession for almost two decades before uprooting yourself and your young family to take on a new challenge... » READ MORE

3. 'I know your dirty little secret': NUS graduate steals sex toy from woman's hostel room, sends her lewd texts

The NUS graduate stole the female student's sex toy as he felt aroused when he saw it. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate, who returned to his alma mater in January 2019, trespassed into a female student's hostel room and stole her sex toy...» READ MORE

4. Man goes viral for 'hacking' Jollibee gravy recipe - here's how you can make it at home

PHOTO: Facebook/ Pinoy Food Boy, Instagram/ Jollibee

What's fried chicken without some good ol' gravy? And if you love fast food, you'll know that no one does it quite like Jollibee... » READ MORE

