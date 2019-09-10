Daily roundup: McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it - and other top stories today

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore, Screengrab/Facebook
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it

What happens when McDonald's has special jammies going on sale on their website and mobile app on Monday evening (Oct 7)?... » READ MORE

2. Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

It was a chilling sight — a boy perched on the 18th-storey ledge of an HDB block. To make things even more alarming, his friends dared him to jump... » READ MORE

3. Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes

na Matsuoka (left) was attacked by Hibiki Sato outside her home on Sept 1. PHOTO: Twitter/matsuokaena, Screengrab/Internet

Did you know that high-resolution phone cameras can expose more than just pimples and pores? You might be revealing your location to internet predators without even realising it... » READ MORE

4. Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

Plaza Pelangi in Johor Baru. PHOTO: Instagram/ch1b1_f1k1t

Shoppers and store attendants were shocked when an elderly man fell to his death in Plaza Pelangi on Tuesday (Oct 8)... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

