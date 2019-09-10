Daily roundup: McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
What happens when McDonald's has special jammies going on sale on their website and mobile app on Monday evening (Oct 7)?... » READ MORE
2. Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
It was a chilling sight — a boy perched on the 18th-storey ledge of an HDB block. To make things even more alarming, his friends dared him to jump... » READ MORE
3. Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Did you know that high-resolution phone cameras can expose more than just pimples and pores? You might be revealing your location to internet predators without even realising it... » READ MORE
4. Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Shoppers and store attendants were shocked when an elderly man fell to his death in Plaza Pelangi on Tuesday (Oct 8)... » READ MORE