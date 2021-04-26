Daily roundup: Mediacorp cuts ties with Shane Pow after drink driving charge - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We were not aware of drink driving charge': Mediacorp cuts ties with Shane Pow

The 29-year-old was charged in court last Thursday on one count of drink driving... » READ MORE

2. Going green: We look at Lee Min-ho, Hyun Bin, Lee Seung-gi and other hot K-drama hunks in their military uniforms

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter

Earth Day may be over (and we hope everyone contributed in their own small way) but we're still going green for another reason... » READ MORE

3. Serangoon resident scolds delivery workers for being 'dirty b*******', calls police on them

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

A resident in Serangoon has been blacklisted by delivery workers in the area for putting up an angry poster chastising them for being "dirty b*******"... » READ MORE

4. Iconic McDonald's outlet in Ridout Tea Garden to shut in December after 32 years in operation

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Ridout Tea Garden outlet is among the oldest operational McDonald's outlets here, having opened its doors to customers in 1989... » READ MORE

